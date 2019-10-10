Former deputy prosecutor faces charges of confinement, strangulation, domestic battery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Marion County deputy prosecutor is facing criminal charges including domestic battery, court records and police said.

Jeremy Johnson was scheduled to be formally charged Thursday morning with three felonies — criminal confinement with moderate bodily injury, strangulation, and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child younger than 16 — plus a misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

The charges were filed Wednesday.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is listed as the prosecuting attorney in the online court filing.

The prosecutor’s office issued this statement Wednesday night: “Mr. Johnson is a former Deputy Prosecutor with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. A Special Prosecutor was requested by Prosecutor Mears and appointed by the Court to review the investigation. The Special Prosecutor, Mr. C. Michael Steiner, made the charging determination today and will represent the State on this matter. Please refer any further comments or questions to the Special Prosecutor C. Michael Steiner.”

The circumstances surrounding the arrest were not immediately available. The prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to an after-hours email seeking for more information.

Johnson, 42, was in the Marion County Jail on Wednesday night, online records showed.