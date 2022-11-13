Crime Watch 8

Detectives arrest man for alleged involvement in murder of 59-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a 65-year-old man on Wednesday for his alleged role in the murder of woman on the city’s northeast side.

Just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 8, IMPD responded to a report of a person shot in the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Ln. That’s near 38th Street and Sherman Drive.

When police arrived, they located Sherry Wolfe, 59, with gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Investigators believed the incident was the result of a domestic disturbance.

Investigators were led to Robert Reed Jr., 65, as a suspect in the shooting. Reed was arrested on Nov. 9 for attempted murder.

On Nov. 10, Wolfe died from her injuries. The Marion County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death to be a homicide.

Final charging decisions are still pending, according to a media release.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Ann Rivir at the IMPD Aggravated Assault/Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Ann.Rivir@indy.gov.