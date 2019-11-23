Detectives find suspected ‘drug pipe’ during infant death investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Homicide detectives responded Thursday afternoon to a Bates-Hendricks home after an infant reportedly stopped breathing.

The baby was pronounced dead around 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Caven Street, authorities said.

The death investigation remained ongoing Friday night; officials were unable to confirm the baby’s name, age, gender or cause of death.

In a police report obtained by News 8, detectives noted a single “property item” of interest in the Caven Street home — a pipe believed to be used for drugs.

At least 12 officers were called to the scene, according to the report.

The baby’s parents could not be reached for comment.

A woman who works in the area told News 8 she had seen evidence of drug use on and near Caven Street, and was “worried about all the children” in the neighborhood.

She requested not to be identified in this report.

“I’ve found a loaded syringe before,” she said Friday. “I’ve actually [seen] somebody shooting up on a porch before… The needle was right in plain view for children to grab. [It was] open; it didn’t have a cap on it and there was liquid inside.”

At least two neighbors shared similar stories about finding needles on the ground. They also expressed concerns about neighborhood youth.

Authorities declined to confirm if the infant death investigation had turned up additional items suspected of being drug paraphernalia.

Neighbors had seen the family “doing normal family activities” days before the baby’s death, they said.

In 2017, Indiana had the seventh-highest infant mortality rate in the country, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

From 2013 to 2017, Marion County had a higher infant mortality rate than the state average, according to the most recent data from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).