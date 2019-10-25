Detectives search Eagle Creek for evidence of Amiah Robertson

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Divers were searching for evidence connected to the disappearance of Amiah Robertson on Friday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to IMPD officer Michael Hewitt, IMPD detectives along with members of the Indiana State Police dive team searched the area of Eagle Creek near Tip Street and West McCarty Street Friday morning.

Authorities had previously searched the area for the 8-month-old girl after she disappeared in March.

Officer Hewitt did not release any new investigative information related to the case.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for the missing infant after Amiah’s mother said she was last seen in the 200 block of South Holmes Avenue on Thursday, March 14. She was reported missing to IMPD on March 16.

If you have information about Amiah’s whereabouts, you can text TIP to IMPD followed by your message, to 888777.

