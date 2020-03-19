District fires Tri-West teacher-coach charged with child seduction, names new superintendent

LIZTON, Ind. (WISH) — A central Indiana public school teacher and coach charged with felony child seduction has been terminated, district officials announced Wednesday.

North West Hendricks School Board voted unanimously to fire Tyler Bruce during a 4-minute meeting Wednesday night.

Bruce, 31, a former math teacher and athletic coach at Tri-West High School in Lizton, faces three felony counts stemming from an eight-month investigation into allegations of inappropriate contact with a student, child seduction, attempted child seduction, and obstruction of justice. He was arrested in January, then suspended and given preliminary notice of termination.

Prior to his suspension, Bruce had been on paid administrative leave since July, when North West Hendricks board members voted to reject then-superintendent Michael Springer’s recommendation to terminate him.

Springer, who had been superintendent since 2017, resigned in October. School parents and staff suspected the superintendent had been “pushed out” because he clashed with board members over the district’s handling of accusations against Bruce.

The district in late October appointed Scott Syverson as an interim superintendent. On Wednesday, the board voted to approve Syverson’s position as superintendent.

The move comes after the Indiana Department of Education claims three teachers, including the school’s former principal, failed to report allegations that Bruce had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

In complaints filed in February, the department recommended suspending the license of former Tri-West principal Adam Benner for three years and asked for two-year suspensions for Stacey Begle, Tri-West dean of students, and her husband, Nathan Begle, the school’s athletic director.

Benner was previously charged with failing to report the allegations.