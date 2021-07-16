Crime Watch 8

DNR: 4 Illinois juveniles ran over deer, committed 119 wildlife violations

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WISH) — Four juveniles from Mount Carmel, Illinois, were charged with committing more than 100 wildlife violations in Indiana and Illinois during the 2019, 2020, and 2021 deer hunting seasons, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Combined, the juveniles, who have not been identified due to their ages, are believed to have committed 119 violations in Gibson County, Indiana, and Mount Carmel, Illinois.

Those violations include illegally killing more than 20 deer, DNR said.

The investigation into the poaching case began on Jan. 7 after Illinois DNR conservation officers received reports of alleged poaching near Mount Carmel, Illinois, and Gibson County, Indiana. Multiple search warrants were executed on Jan. 8 and the wildlife violations were discovered, authorities said.

The juveniles are accused of killing the deer by shooting them from trucks, using a spotlight at night to shoot them, and intentionally running them over with their vehicles and stabbing and kicking them to death.

Authorities said the suspects are also accused of the following misdemeanor violations:

Torture or mutilation of a vertebrate animal

Wanton waste

Illegal taking of white-tailed deer

Use of artificial light to take deer

Jacklighting

Failing to procure non-resident deer license

Hunting without landowner consent

Criminal trespass

Criminal trespass on railroad train car

Hunting/shooting from public roadway

Taking more than one antlered deer

Taking/chasing wild animal with the use of motor driven conveyance

If you believe someone is committing hunting or fishing violations, you are asked to call Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or 1-800-TIP-IDNR.