Crime Watch 8

Docs: 2 charged in Brownsburg murder after planned robbery of 3 ounces of pot

Deamonta McIntyre, and Kee Meh were arrested in the case. (Provided Photo/Hendricks County Jail)

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Two people have been charged in a murder case after prosecutors claim a man was fatally shot in a planned robbery of a small amount of marijuana.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 23-year-old Deamonta McIntyre and his girlfriend, 21-year-old Kee Meh, in the case. Both are listed as Indianapolis residents in court records.

McIntyre is accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Christian Arciniega at Cardinal Bark Park in the 3400 block of Hornaday Road in Brownsburg around 11 p.m. on Dec. 8. Investigators say Meh had driven McIntyre to Brownsburg.

Police claim that after arriving at the park, McIntyre got into a vehicle with Arciniega and his girlfriend. Arcineiga’s girlfriend told police that McIntyre pulled out a gun and shot Arciniega as they fought over a bag with three ounces of marijuana in it.

After shooting Arciniega, police said that McIntyre stole Arciniega’s vehicle. The vehicle was found on Saturday on Lake Nora East Drive, near 91st Street and College Avenue in Indianapolis.

According to court documents acquired by News 8, a friend of Arciniega put him in contact with McIntyre. The friend identified McIntyre to investigators, admitted they had conspired on past robberies and said he planned to split what McIntyre stole from Arciniega.

McIntyre faces charges of murder, murder while committing or attempting to commit robbery, criminal confinement while hijacking a vehicle and armed robbery.

Meh faces a felony charge of assisting a criminal who committed murder.

McIntyre and Meh were scheduled to have initial hearings on Monday afternoon.