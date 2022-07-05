Crime Watch 8

Docs: Adult, 3 teens arrested with guns at Colts Playground on canal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested after telling police officers he gave guns to three teens.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 20-year-old Tyrese Cole and three juveniles Monday night near the Colts Playground on the Downtown Canal.

IMPD said officers were patrolling the area as residents gathered to watch the downtown fireworks display around 10 p.m.

Police said they were alerted by individuals watching cameras in the Regional Operations Center that two males who were possibly armed were spotted. Officers were given a description and began searching.

When an officer on a bike located one of the males, he said he knew the individual was underage. Police said he was 16 years old and had a handgun in his waistband. Police said the gun had been reported stolen.

Police then found Cole, who officers claimed smelled like marijuana, had a joint in his ear and a blunt in his pocket. Officers said Cole also had a short-barrel rifle in his pants.

Two more juveniles, ages 15 and 16, also had guns on them, according to police.

Cole said he claimed ownership of all the weapons.

“That’s my gun, I gave it to him, they’re all my guns,” he told officers, according to court documents acquired by News 8.

IMPD arrested Cole of dangerous control of a firearm for providing guns to the minors. Online jail records indicate he was also arrested for possession of marijuana. Online jail records do not yet list a future court appearance for Cole.

The teens were arrested for dangerous possession of a firearm.

The case now goes to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for a final charging decision.

City and state police had been on heightened alert around the fireworks after a shooting during a Fourth of July parade in Illinois left six people dead and 30 others injured.

“IMPD and our public safety partners have been planning for tonight’s fireworks event for months,” IMPD tweeted from its official account Monday afternoon. “We will have officers you will see and some you won’t see involved in keeping things safe tonight.”