Crime Watch 8

Docs: Argument over honked horn leads to shooting between co-workers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Court documents acquired by News 8 detail an argument between co-workers that escalated into a shooting.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 29-year-old Ahrmond Kizer in the case.

Officers were called to a Speedway gas station at Southeastern and Arlington avenues at 10 a.m. Tuesday. A deputy arrived and was told by the clerk that a shooting suspect was inside. The deputy wen inside and saw a man on his knees and his hands in the air. The deputy said the man admitted to shooting someone at the BP gas station across the street.

Court documents indicate the man who was shot got into a vehicle and drove to a gas station at 10th Street and Shadeland Avenue. He had been shot three times and is expected to recover.

Detectives interviewed Kizer about the shooting.

He told detectives that he always goes to that gas station on his breaks from his job as a driver for a frozen food company. He said when he got there Tuesday, a coworker was “already there waiting for him,” Kizer allegedly told investigators.

Kizer said the man “approached him in a threatening manner” and asked why he’s always honking his horn at work. Kizer said he’s supposed to in order to alert other drivers of his presence.

Detectives reviewed security video and claim the video shows the men having words before Kizer begins firing.

Kizer was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.