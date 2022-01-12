Crime Watch 8

Docs attribute I-465 shooing to road rage, 27-year-old man charged

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — Road rage led to a Jan. 3 shooting on Interstate 465 and a 27-year-old man has been charged in connection to the shooting, according to court documents released Tuesday.

The shooting occurred in the southbound lanes near Crawfordsville Road.

The victim told investigators he driving a GMC Sierra in the center lane and a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling in the left lane behind him. He then merged into the left lane.

The victim said he heard a loud noise as the Malibu moved to the center lane. The Malibu then moved over to the right lane and sped up.

When the Malibu came even with the Sierra, the victim said three more shots were fired at his vehicle, according to court documents.

He provided investigators with the license plate number of the Malibu. When police spoke with the woman the car was registered to, she said her son — Aarion Mosley — drove the car.

When investigators got in contact with Mosley, he said the only weapon in the car was a box cutter. Mosley also said the driver of a truck was cutting vehicles off, driving recklessly and flipped him off as he was attempting to pass.

The victim identified Mosley in a series of photos, leading police to get a search warrant for the Malibu and Mosley’s residence, according to court documents.

In a second interview, Mosely was asked if there was anything he wanted to tell investigators, to which he replied that he wanted to tell the truth but felt there was no point. Court documents show he later admitted a handgun found in his house was the one used in the shooting.

Mosley is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.