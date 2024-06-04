Docs: Brownsburg pupil threatened to shoot students

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A student at Brownsburg High School who threatened to shoot students is facing two criminal charges of intimidation, court documents show.

Merci Habimana, 18, was booked May 30 into the Hendricks County jail, online records show.

Investigators say the high school principal told Habimana on May 28 that he would be held back as a junior and not graduate with the Class of 2025. That evening, Habimana later told a police investigator, he wrote a message on social media that said, in part, “maybe 1 day in dis week I wish to shoot 1000 students before they going in summer break.”

Habimana told the investigator he was angry about what had happened to him, and he had no intentions of hurting anyone.

That was the second intimidation charge.

On May 20, Habimana had been arrested on a charge of underage drinking and the first of the two charges of intimidation.

Court documents say he’d been found in a parked car with bottles of alcohol inside that was near his home. He failed a preliminary breath alcohol test with a reading of 0.33.

In the court documents, a Brownsburg Police Department officer says Habimana became belligerent when he knew he was going to jail.

“At one point I believed to hear him say he was going to kill me but due to his accent it was hard to understand and then he wouldn’t say it again. During the car ride to the Hendricks County Jail he continued to say he would find me and deal with me,” Brownsburg police Cpl. Jason McCoy wrote in the court documents.

A pretrial conference was set in both of his cases for Aug. 7 in Hendricks Superior Court 5. A court order is holding Habimana in jail until 4 p.m. Wednesday; after that time, he can post a $1,000 cash bond.