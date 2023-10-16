Docs: Double fatality crash in Anderson was result of 100 mph police chase

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson man is facing reckless homicide charges after a multi-vehicle crash stemming from a police chase killed two and seriously injured four others on Sunday.

The people who died in the crash were identified as John and Karol Lewellen by the Madison County Coroner’s Office. Their ages have not been shared yet.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by News 8, Anderson police responded to a fatal crash near the intersection of 19th and Jackson Streets around 11:54 a.m. Sunday.

Court documents say officers with the Pendleton Police Department attempted to pull over 35-year-old Brandon Teague for driving with a suspended license.

Teague, driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck, was stopped at a red light when officers approached him. When the light turned green, Teague sped away from officers.

The pursuit reached up to 100 mph, court documents say, weaving through several streets and on both sides of traffic.

Eventually, officers slowed down due to the heavy traffic, losing Teague until they saw a “puff of smoke” from the crash on West 19th Street, court documents say.

Investigators say that during the pursuit, Teague ran the red light at the intersection of 19th and Jackson Streets. While speeding through the intersection, Teague crashed into a Buick Enclave occupied by the Lewellens.

Due to being hit at a high speed, the Buick crashed into a Jeep that was stopped at the red light.

The Lewellens were pronounced dead at the scene. All six occupants of the Jeep were taken to Ascension St. Vincent in Anderson, four of whom were said to be in serious condition.

Teague sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken into custody. Court documents say that officers later learned that Teague had a warrant out of him from Grant County for possessing a firearm as a serious violent felon.

Teague also faces charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle causing death, criminal recklessness/aggressive driving resulting in death, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

He is being held at the Madison County jail without bond. A court date has not been set yet.