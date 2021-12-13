Crime Watch 8

Docs: Drunk man fired shots into buildings after Airbnb party in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators say a drunk man was found passed out in parking garage after he randomly shot a gun off in Carmel, injuring a man who was working out at a gym.

The Carmel Police Department has arrested 25-year-old Moses Shoaga of Indianapolis in the case.

According to police, Shoaga was intoxicated when he began firing shots just before 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 8. Surveillance video shows him leaving Sophia Square Apartments before he pulls out a handgun and fires a shot at the apartments above an Anytime Fitness location, according to investigators. He’s then seen firing several shots into a parking garage. One of the shots fired into the parking garage went through the wall and hit a man inside Anytime Fitness, striking him in the thigh.

After arriving at the gym, officers began looking for a suspect.

They say they found Shoaga passed out on the first floor of the parking garage. Carmel police say Shoaga had four identification cards on him and used a fake name when he first spoke to officers.

He told investigators he was attending a party at the location earlier in the morning but police discovered Shoaga had rented an Airbnb at the Sophia Square Apartments for the night of Dec. 7.

Shoaga faces charges of criminal recklessness, criminal mischief and public intoxication. He also faces a charge of carrying a handgun without a license. Carmel police say Shoaga said he had a license to carry a handgun in Georgia but he was unable to provide proof.

Shoaga’s initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon.