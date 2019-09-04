Docs: Dump truck driver snorted heroin prior to crash that killed couple

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man admitted to snorting heroin prior to a crash that killed two people in Avon on Tuesday.

Danny Williams, 62, faces multiple felony charges after a crash that killed Gerald and Rhonda Legan. The Legans were a married couple from Danville. They were both 80 years old.

A third victim, 65-year-old Sue Ann Beaudoin of Indianapolis, remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

Williams faces two felony counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, two felony counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, two felony counts of reckless homicide and a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

Police say Williams was driving a dump truck when he hit a minivan driven by the Legans at the intersection of US 36 and County Road 625 East. A total of 11 vehicles were involved in the crash, including a school bus that was not carrying any students.

Witnesses say the truck was driving erratically for several miles before rear-ending a vehicle, crossing the center median, then hitting the minivan.

Further, police believe Williams was involved with a hit-and-run crash earlier in the day at the intersection of US 36 and Dan Jones Road.

Police said Williams appeared drowsy, smiled and laughed while speaking to investigators and failed a horizontal gaze nystagmus test.

Investigators say Williams admitted to snorting heroin earlier in the day and had a white, powdery substance visible in his nasal cavity.

Online court records indicate Williams had an initial appearance on Wednesday morning. He’s due back in court on Oct. 21.

