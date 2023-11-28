Docs: Expelled Zionsville student arrested after threatening school administrator

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An expelled Zionsville student was arrested after he reportedly sent a photo of him holding a gun and threatening a school administrator on social media.

Jakob Collier, 18, was charged with two felony counts of intimidation in Boone Superior Court 1.

According to court documents obtained by News 8, Collier was expelled in August from Zionsville Community High School. However, he was allowed to finish the credits online, which he needed to graduate.

Collier completed his online credits in October but needed to remain a student to complete one last class to graduate.

Collier told his counselor he wanted to retake additional classes that he had already completed, which would require him to attend in person at the school. However, the school denied Collier’s request.

Court documents reveal that a few weeks after he was denied the requests, officers were investigating an unrelated incident when they discovered an image of Collier holding a black handgun that was sent to a group via Snapchat on Oct. 24 with a text that read: “Im coming for mr Williams.”

Jared Willams, an assistant principal at Zionsville Community High School, told officers that he was the administrator who told Collier that the school would not allow him to return to complete classes in person.

Details surrounding Collier’s expulsion were not made known in the court documents.

A jury trial has been set for Feb. 26.