Docs: Fight over thrown cornhole bag led to fatal shooting outside bar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- According to court documents, a verbal shouting match between two men and group of four people playing cornhole outside of a popular north side restaurant led to a fatal shooting.

As the seconds ticked by and the tension increased a bean bag was thrown and then one shot was fired.

On Tuesday night, the parking lot outside of a north-side restaurant was loaded with police cars and flashing lights.

At the time, police said one person was in custody and another man, Jason Frazier, 43, had been shot. Frazier later died of his injuries.

On Friday afternoon, News 8 talked to Rachel Decker. She said she visits the area on a regular basis and is surprised at this level of violence

"This doesn't happen here. Obviously it is a one-off situation, extreme situation, where people couldn't handle themselves accordingly, Decker said.

The alleged shooter is Jean Eyongegbe. He and his friend Jessie Avendano were walking out of the restaurant when Avendano said something to a female acquaintance of the victim. The comment didn't sit well with her friends and a cornhole bean bag was thrown at Eyongegbe and Avendano.

According to court documents, Avendano was knocked down and then held to the ground by Frazier. A female acquaintance of Frazier's told police she saw Eyongegbe with a gun and ran into the restaurant yelling for someone to call police. Seconds later Frazier let go and charged Eyongegbe, who shot once.

Tony Watters didn't witness the incident and questions why a shot was fired.

"If the guy didn't have a weapon or anything you don't pull out a gun and shot somebody just because he is charging ... if he is charging with a knife or something that would be different" said Watters

According to the court documents Frazier was not armed with a weapon. When police arrived Tuesday night Eyongegbe and Avendano were sitting in their vehicle and didn't resist.

According to the Marion County prosecutors office they are no plans to act on the case this week.

