Crime Watch 8

Docs: Fishers man shot gun after fight with father over probation appointment

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old Fishers man who was on probation for a juvenile robbery case involving a gun faces new charges after being accused of firing a gun at his father following an argument over a probation appointment.

Darion Murray faces charges for criminal recklessness, intimidation and pointing a weapon following an altercation in the in the 13400 block of Lantern Road in Fishers on Thursday afternoon.

According to court documents acquired by News 8, Murray’s father, told police that an argument got physical after telling his son “that it was not his responsibility to know when his probation appointments are and that he needed to take care of them himself.”

The father told police his son was on probation for a Marion County case involving a robbery with a gun. Murray told police the case happened when he was a minor.

Murray’s father told police that he told his son, “that he was not welcome at the home and that he needed to leave” and that’s when Murray fired the gun from the outside of the house, striking between two bricks of the façade.

According to police, security video at the residence shows Murray and his father on the back patio of the residence. Police say the video shows Murray pacing with a black handgun, repeatedly screaming in his father’s face that he would kill him.

After taking Murray into custody, he told police that his father had choked him and hit him on the the head with a bat. After that, Murray said he went and got his gun.

According to online court records, Murray has an initial court appearance on Friday afternoon.

Murray also has an open case for criminal mischief charges in Hamilton County from earlier this year.