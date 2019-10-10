Docs: Fmr. deputy prosecutor choked ex-wife until she blacked out

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A now-former deputy prosecutor has been charged in a domestic violence incident with his ex-wife.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has fired Jeremy Johnson from the office. He had been employed with the office since Feb. 2007.

He was fired Wednesday, the same day he was charged with three felonies — criminal confinement with moderate bodily injury, strangulation, and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child younger than 16 — and a misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

According to court documents, he choked his ex-wife in front of their son.

Authorities say that he arrived at his ex-wife’s residence to pick up their son.

An argument ensued and she says he choked her and threw her to the floor. She says her daughter was also there and called 911.

She says she was able to get back up and tried to push him out the door, but he began choking her again. She said she blacked out was then on the floor again.

She said she woke up to hear Johnson getting into his car. Court documents say she “went to the driveway to ask Jeremy why this was occurring.” She says he got out of the vehicle, choked her again, threw her to the ground, then choked her with both of his hands.

She says one of her friends then arrived and had words with Johnson before Johnson left.

A juvenile neighbor says she saw the victim thrown to the ground.

In an interview with Johnson, he admitted to grabbing the victim “three separate times around the neck and forcibly putting her on the ground.”

Johnson made an initial court appearance on Thursday morning. He’s due back in court on October 23.