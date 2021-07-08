Crime Watch 8

Docs: Gas station clerk fatally shot man who stole cases of Red Bull

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A gas station clerk followed a shoplifter outside the store and shot him in the parking lot, according to court documents.

Vincent Bibbs, 49, has been charged with the murder of 49-year-old Damon McClain.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the Speedway gas station at 4960 E. 56th St. just before 11:30 p.m. on June 29.

Officers arrived to find McClain in a vehicle. He had been shot in the head. He was declared deceased on the scene at 11:35 p.m.

Witnesses told police they saw the clerk, identified as Bibbs, follow a man carrying a bag outside of the store to the parking lot.

IMPD detectives say surveillance video shows McClain placing several cases of Red Bull into a plastic trash bag before leaving through the front door. Bibbs can be seen following McClain outside.

In an interview with police, Bibbs initially denied having any interaction with McClain, according to court documents. Detectives say Bibbs told them he never shot anyone, had a gun or heard shots.

Bibbs later admitted to police “messed up by going outside,” telling detectives that store management told him not to let shoplifters leave the store. He said tried to lock McClain in the store but wasn’t able to.

He said a struggle occurred in the parking lot and his gun went off. Bibbs said he then went back in the store, waited on two customers, then called 911.

Bibbs faces an additional charge of carrying a handgun without a license.

His initial appearance in court took place on Tuesday. He’s due back in court for a pretrial conference in September.