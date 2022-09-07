Crime Watch 8

Docs: Illinois man charged with rape in Bloomington, Indiana, parking garage

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors allege an Illinois man raped a woman in a Bloomington parking garage last Thursday.

Andre Hardy, 18, faces four felony charges in the case: two counts of rape, a count of sexual battery, and a count of criminal confinement. Police say Hardy, a Joliet, Illinois, resident, was being held in the Will County jail in Joliet, Illinois, awaiting extradition to Monroe County in the case.

According to court documents acquired by News 8, Hardy followed a woman up the stairs at parking garage at 220 N. Morton St. around 10 p.m.

She said he began saying something to her that she couldn’t understand, then followed her more before lifting her skirt up.

She was then tackled to the ground and sexually assaulted.

She said she thinks an approaching bystander got him to stop and run away.

Police released surveillance stills on Saturday.

After the release came in, police received a tip about Hardy being the suspect.

Online court records do not yet list a future appearance for Hardy.