Docs: IMPD searching for residential burglary suspect

UPDATE: At 7:20 p.m. Friday, Indianapolis police found and arrested Chandler Elmore.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s helping in locating a residential burglary suspect, IMPD said in a news release Friday.

Investigators are attempting to locate Chandler Elmore, 28, who has two active burglary warrants out of Marion County.

Elmore is alleged to be the suspect for a burglary that occurred on July 28, in the 500 block of West 38th Street, as well as a burglary on July 30, in the 3900 block of Clarendon Road. Both burglaries occurred in close proximity to each other.

Clarendon Road

At 12:49 a.m. on July 30, IMPD Officer Riddle was dispatched to the 3900 block of Clarendon Road on a report of a burglary in progress.

Riddle arrived and spoke with the male burglary victim, who said a Black male lifted up a side window to his home, stuck his head in, reached in with his arm into the victim’s residence, and ran off with the victim’s backpack. The victim said the side window on the north side of his house was left slightly open. The victim said he heard the window opening and went to investigate. He said he observed the burglary suspect reaching through the window.

According to the victim, the suspect attempted to enter the residence before he realized he was noticed by the victim.

The victim said he confronted and stopped the suspect before he fully entered the residence. The victim said the suspect grabbed a hiking-style backpack off the closet door and ran away. The victim said he last saw the suspect going northbound in an alley.

The victim described the Black male suspect as six feet tall, 200 pounds, clean shaven, not wearing a shirt, and wearing black gym shorts. The victim said he believes it was the same person who went through his house the previous night.

Investigators saw similarities with this incident and other cases that happened around the same time frame, same day, same area, and with the same suspect characteristics.

Investigators showed the victim a photo array of various individuals with similar characteristics to the burglary suspect. One of the individuals in the photo array was Chandler Elmore. When the photo array was shown to the victim, he immediately chose Elmore out of the array and acknowledged that Elmore was burglar that partially entered his residence and stole his backpack. The victim told investigators he wishes to pursue charges.