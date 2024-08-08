Docs: Indianapolis woman arrested after injuring officer with vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman is facing multiple felonies after police say she hit and injured an officer with a vehicle on Monday night.

Angela Gaston is being charged with two felonies for resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of an incident causing bodily injury.

Around 10:41 p.m. Monday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call of a white Nissan Rouge near the 1500 block of Fall Creek Parkway East Drive.

As officer John Frederick exited his vehicle, Gaston yelled profanities at him. The officer told Gaston to leave the park because it was after dusk.

Court documents obtained by New 8 say Gaston’s daughter was asleep in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Frederick walked to the back of Gaston’s vehicle, while she continued to yell profanities at him. The officer was trying to obtain the license plate number to write her a ticket.

Moments later, Officer Bryan Reed arrived and began walking up to the vehicle while Gaston slowly pulled out the parking lot.

Both officers gave verbal commands for Gaston to stop. Reed pulled out his baton and struck the front of the vehicle.

Gaston intentionally sped up and struck Reed in the lower right leg, causing him to hit the ground.

Police began following Gaston south of Fall Creek Parkway. Gaston stopped near the 1300 block of Fall Creek Parkway, where she was arrested.

Reed was treated by medics on the scene, and was cleared. There are no updates on his condition at this time.

Gaston’s daughter is in custody of her father awaiting a follow up from Indiana Department of Child Services.

Gaston is in custody at the Marion County Jail. An initial hearing is set for Aug. 9 at 8:30 a.m.