Crime Watch 8

Docs: Indianapolis woman charged with reckless homicide, child neglect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman has been charged with reckless homicide and two counts of child neglect after a night of sex that led to a fatal argument, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Tonika Miller, 32, was charged Monday for the shooting of Dashawn Roscoe just before 2 a.m. May 27. IMPD was dispatched to the 10100 block of Tinton Court at the Carriage House East Apartments on a report of person shot.

According to court documents, Miller and Roscoe had a intimate relationship for five years. The couple have two children together and a one-bedroom apartment that both children slept in with the couple on a nightly basis.

According to Miller’s statement, the children were put to bed around 10:30 p.m. Roscoe suggested that the two of them should go to the playground in the apartment complex down the street from their apartment to have sex. The couple agreed and left the children home alone while they went to the playground.

Miller stated that she had brought her handgun for protection since they were out late in the apartment complex. After having sex, Miller said that her and Roscoe had an argument. She left Roscoe at the park.

Surveillance video from the apartment complex shows the couple leaving their apartment at 12:50 a.m. and Miller returning back to her apartment in her vehicle, leaving Roscoe at the playground.

The court documents say Miller enters her apartment for a minute and returns to the playground. Miller realizes that Roscoe is no longer at the playground so she travels back to her apartment where she is met by Roscoe in front of the leasing office and community room. According to the court documents, Roscoe is seen trying to enter the vehicle. Miller exits the vehicle, Roscoe shoves Miller causing Miller to push Roscoe and strikes him while holding her gun. Police say Roscoe immediately drops to the ground.

IMPD says Miller tried to apply pressure around Roscoe’s head. Video surveillance also shows Miller getting into her vehicle and driving to the middle of the parking lot, near the front of her building, running inside and then running back to Roscoe until IMPD arrives to the scene.

Police say Miller does not have a valid handgun license, but she had recently applied for one.

According to the Marion County Coroner’s Office, Roscoe’s cause of death was from a single gunshot wound to his head.

IMPD arrested Miller on Friday on her outstanding warrant associated with this case.