Docs: Indy man arrested after pointing rifle at soccer players, crowd

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man pointed a rifle at a crowd and players during a soccer game Sunday, court documents say.

Sean Brown, 38, of Indianapolis, was arrested on charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, and an outstanding warrant of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

At 7 p.m. Sunday, an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was dispatched to Max Bahr Park, 401 Haugh St., on the city’s near west side.

Court documents say the officer was directed by bystanders that Brown, in gray clothes and with glasses, was pointing a rifle at the crowd. The officer pointed his duty rifle at the Brown. A second IMPD officer arrived on scene and placed Brown in handcuffs without incident. When officers approached Brown’s gold Chevrolet Malibu, they found a door wide open with a loaded rifle on the seat. Officers collected the rifle and secured it in the truck of a police vehicle.

A witness told IMPD that the incident started when Brown’s son was accidentally kicked while playing soccer. Brown had shouted to the juvenile who kicked his son, “You’re too old to be playing here,” and “You’re going to pay.”

According to the witness, Brown then went to his car, grabbed his rifle, and started yelling at the crowd, as well as the players on the field.

Another witness, who is the father of the juvenile that kicked Brown’s son, said Brown didn’t just point the rifle at his son but the crowd as well.

Officers collected the rifle and matching magazine as evidence.

Investigators inventoried the Malibu and located a duffle bag with an AR-10 magazine with 17 .308 rounds, a bipod, and a bottle of Copper BBs, as well as a box of 5.56-millimeter rounds and a pistol optic.

Before his arrest, officers were informed that Brown was wanted on an outstanding warrant for OWI and driving while suspended.

Brown had an initial hearing Thursday morning, and a judge ruled that he be held in jail with no bond. Brown’s next court hearing was set for Sept. 13 in Marion Superior Court 29.