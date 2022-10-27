Crime Watch 8

Docs: Indy man arrested for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis.

Police say Charles Kirby, 45, of Indianapolis, was part of a drug conspiracy between April 2019 and May 2019 with Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas. According to court documents, they all planned to distribute 2,354 grams of heroin-fentanyl mixture in Indianapolis. That’s just over five pounds.

On May 13, 2019, officers say they performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for traffic violations on I-70 in Foristell, Missouri. The vehicle was being driven by Lopez-Juarez. Cardenas and Parada-Borquez were passengers. Officers say a K-9 officer found narcotics in the vehicle. Police then searched the vehicle. During the search, they removed the rear spare tire and found three wrapped packages of heroin-fentanyl mixture.

After further investigation, police say Parada-Borquez, Lopez-Juarez, and Cardenas picked up the drugs in San Bernadino, California and planned to deliver them to Kirby who planned to sell them in Indianapolis. Parada-Borquez, Lopez-Juarez, and Cardenas were going to wait in Indianapolis until Kirby sold the drugs before returning to California, and collect the drug trafficking money for the Mexican-based source of supply, court documents say.

Court documents say a few weeks before the traffic stop in Missouri, Parada-Borquez, Lopez-Juarez, and Cardenas drove to Indianapolis to pick up a motorcycle and a Camaro from Kirby for a drug debt owed to the drug trafficking organization. Kirby was then arrested later that evening.