Crime Watch 8

Docs: Indy man sentenced to 24 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to over 24 years prison for trafficking 500 grams of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, an investigation involving narcotics was held for Hamilton on Aug. 25. During the investigation, court documents say Hamilton was seen leaving his home and traveling to a fast-food restaurant near east 21st Street.

Officers arrested Hamilton from the food establishment. Court documents say officers searched Hamilton’s vehicle after the arrest, and found a .40 caliber handgun and a loaded 50 round drum magazine.

After further investigation, officers say they interviewed Hamilton’s sister at his home. They said his sister admitted that her and the mother of Hamilton’s child removed drugs and guns from the home, placed them in a vehicle, and left. Court documents say the mother of Hamilton’s child was also interviewed. She admitted that Hamilton’s sister placed several guns wrapped in a blanket and a backpack in her vehicle, which she also said belonged to Hamilton.

Officers say they found four rifles and two handguns in a backpack inside the vehicle. They say the backpack held 2.9 kilograms of methamphetamine, 767 grams of ecstasy pills, marijuana, scales, packaging, and a large amount of U.S. currency.

Court documents say Hamilton was interviewed by officers and admitted to possessing the firearms and drugs found in his vehicle and the child’s mother’s vehicle.