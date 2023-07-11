Docs: Inmate used handcuff chain to choke, kill Marion Co. sheriff’s deputy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Orlando Mitchell, the 34-year-old man accused of killing Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm on Monday, used his handcuff chain to choke and kill Durm, according to documents obtained by News 8.

Just before 11:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office requested the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department homicide unit at the Criminal Justice Campus, Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, and Prospect Street.

Upon their arrival, detectives learned the incident was captured on video.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the video shows Durm arriving at the Adult Detention Center in a Marion County Sheriff’s Office van. Durm was taking Mitchell to a medical appointment when the assault happened.

Durm gets out of the driver’s side and walks to the back of the van.

As he opened the rear door of the van, Mitchell opened the inner door of the van.

Mitchell raised his hands above Durm’s head and placed them around Durm’s neck.

“Mitchell then uses the chain linking his handcuffs to choke Deputy Durm,” the affidavit said.

While Durm tried to get the chain off of his neck, both he and Mitchell fell to the ground.

“Mitchell stays on top of Durm, continuing to choke him until Durm quits moving.”

Mitchell then found Durm’s handcuff key, unlocked his handcuffs, and got into the van on the driver’s side.

He backs the van out of the parking spot and exits the sally port of the detention center, smashing into a gate.

After exiting the detention center, Mitchell crashed the van into a wooden pole on Prospect Street right outside of the Criminal Justice Campus.

Mitchell was then arrested and taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital. He is facing charges for murder, robbery, and escape.

IMPD says that Mitchell has a violent history. Online jail records show Mitchell was being held on murder charges from a case in September 2022.

Investigators say Mitchell shot and killed Krystal Walton, the mother of his child, outside a daycare on the morning of Sept. 16, 2022.

Monday’s death marks the third death of a law enforcement officer in the past two weeks.