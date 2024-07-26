Docs: Intoxicated driver traveled nearly 100 mph in crash with family of 7

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was formally charged with DWI and criminal recklessness on Friday in connection to the crash of an SUV and car that injured eight people, including six children, on Tuesday on the city’s east side.

Tramayne Harris, 27, was charged with eight felony counts of causing catastrophic injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated; four felony counts of criminal recklessness; and a learner’s permit violation.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday were sent to the crash at the intersection of North State Avenue on East New York Street.

News 8 obtained security camera video showing Harris driving a gray Dodge SRT Hellcat northbound and fast on State Avenue through a red light, and striking a silver Ford Explorer SUV traveling east on New York Street.

Court documents revealed that Harris was traveling from 87-97 mph before colliding with the SUV.

A driver and six children in the SUV received serious injuries. An 8-year-old was ejected and sustained a severe head injury. Arriving paramedics initially believed the 8-year-old had not survived, but lifesaving procedures managed to revive him. The 8-year-old was rushed to Riley Hospital for Children for medical treatment.

Several witnesses told investigators that Harris had been aggressively driving, passing vehicles on the double yellow line, and nearly hitting another vehicle head-on before the crash.

Harris could not complete a field sobriety test but underwent a blood draw hours after the crash. He had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.145, nearly twice Indiana’s legal limit of 0.08.

Police at the scene located an open bottle of Jose Cuervo tequila in the car.

A few days after the crash, detectives went to Riley Hospital for Children and IU Health Methodist Hospital to check on the injuries of those in the SUV:

Driver Eliza Garcia: fractured bone in neck; rib fracture close to heart; and fractured bone in back

(released from Methodist).

Front seat passenger, 14-year-old: bruise to right hip; seatbelt bruise to right

hip and right shoulder; and bruise to right elbow.

12-year-old passenger: second-degree concussion; brain fog; orbital fracture; facial

cuts; possible spinal injury; and put in neck brace while awaiting X-rays.

10-year-old passenger: unconscious at hospital; ruptured bladder; internal trauma;

and fractured pelvis.

8-year-old ejected passenger: unconscious at hospital; traumatic brain injury; fracture pelvis; fractured right elbow; fractured left foot; lacerated liver; fractured left orbital; left scalp bruise; and pulmonary bruises.

4 -year-old passenger: multiple right, lower pulmonary bruises; lower exterior abdominal bruise; and cuts to forehead, fingers and left, lower extremities.

A 2-year-old passenger: cut on top of head; and bruise on the side of the head.

Harris suffered a cut to his forehead from the crash. An ambulance took him to Eskenazi Hospital for medical treatment before he was jailed.

Online court records show Harris on Friday was put on a seven-day hold without bond in the Marion County jail. Prior to the crash, Harris was on probation after being convicted of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, and carrying a firearm in relation to drug trafficking.

His initial hearing was Friday afternoon in Marion Superior Court 28. A plea of not guilty was entered for Harris. His next court hearing was set for Sept. 19.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this report.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent shortly before 3:35 p.m. July 23, 2024, to a fatal crash at the intersection of East New York Street and North State Avenue. (WISH Photo/Adam Pinsker)

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent shortly before 3:35 p.m. July 23, 2024, to a fatal crash at the intersection of East New York Street and North State Avenue. (WISH Photo/Adam Pinsker)

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent shortly before 3:35 p.m. July 23, 2024, to a fatal crash at the intersection of East New York Street and North State Avenue. (WISH Photo/Adam Pinsker)

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent shortly before 3:35 p.m. July 23, 2024, to a fatal crash at the intersection of East New York Street and North State Avenue. (WISH Photo/Adam Pinsker)

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent shortly before 3:35 p.m. July 23, 2024, to the intersection of East New York Street and North State Avenue. (WISH Photo/Adam Pinsker)