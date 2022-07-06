Crime Watch 8

Docs: Man called Lyft, killed driver, drove SUV to Merrillville to see family

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators say a man called for a Lyft, killed the driver then stole his vehicle before heading to northwest Indiana to see family.

Devin Powell, 24, was arrested on preliminary charges of murder, robbery and theft for the killing of 34-year-old Anthony Garland on the city’s northwest side late last month. Garland’s body was found at the Waterfront Pointe apartments on Rolling Dunes Drive by firefighters responding to a nearby fire on the morning of June 30. Detectives said he was found face down in a pool of blood.

Garland was identified later that afternoon after his family filed a missing persons report.

Garland’s wife said her husband had been working as a Lyft driver the night before. She also said her company had the ability to track the vehicle Garland was driving via GPS. GPS records traced the vehicle to Merrillville.

Officials with Lyft said the last ride connected to Garland belonged to Powell.

The Merrillville Police Department was able to locate the vehicle. When they pulled the car over, Powell and his cousin were inside. Officers said they could see blood stains on the center console.

The cousin told detectives that Powell had just driven up for a family function, which Powell confirmed later when speaking to officers, according to court documents acquired by News 8

When investigators asked about the vehicle, Powell initially told them he found the vehicle running with the door open, so he got in it and drive away, according to court documents.

Investigators claim Powell initially denied calling a Lyft.

Police say Powell then changed his story, admitting to calling Lyft and shooting Garland. Detectives say Powell claimed the shooting was self-defense.

“He said that Mr. Garland was trying to screw him over and take his money and that he shot Mr. Garland in self-defense,” court documents state. “He said that he was in the back seat on the passenger side and that Mr. Garland turned around in the driver’s seat and tried to pull the money from Mr. Powell’s hand. He said that he pulled his gun and shot Mr. Garland four times. He said he then got out and pulled Mr. Garland from the vehicle.”

Powell then told he then went to his nearby apartment, changed clothes, bought seat covers to hide the blood stains and vacuumed up the shell casings.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Powell’s arrest on July 1.

The case goes to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for a final charging decision.

Online jail records indicate Powell will appear in court on Thursday morning.