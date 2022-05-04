Crime Watch 8

Docs: Man fatally stabbed his step-father in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Lawrence responding to a family disturbance say they arrived to find a knife on the ground and a man with bloody hands in the driveway.

Eric Futrell, 47, has been charged for the murder of Bobbie Hill, his 74-year-old step-father.

The Lawrence Police Department were called to the 12000 block of Teacup Way on the morning of April 30. That’s near 56th Street and U.S. 36.

Police say they arrived to find Futrell standing in the driveway with blood on his hands and a knife on the ground. Hill was found inside the residence. Court documents state he was on the ground and covered with blood with apparent stab wounds.

Surveillance video recovered from a security system shows Hill being stabbed immediately by Futrell after opening the front door of the house, according to court documents.

“There is no argument or disturbance prior to the stabbing,” court documents state.

According to court documents, Futrell had a run-in with LPD officers earlier in the morning.

Police say Futrell was knocking over wine bottles at a Walmart in the 11000 block of Pendleton Pike. When officers approached him, he said he was headed to Teacup Way. He told officers that he lived there with his mother and officers learned his address on file with the BMV was the Teacup Way address. Officers then released Futrell.

When officers spoke to Futrell’s mother after the stabbing, she said Futrell does not live with her.

According to online court records, Futrell had an initial hearing in court on Wednesday morning.

News 8 has requested a copy of Futrell’s mugshot.