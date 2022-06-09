Crime Watch 8

Docs: Man fired shots at women while their backs were turned; 4 shot on Canal Walk

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Court documents state that video shows a man shooting women with their backs turned after they insulted his footwear.

Court documents acquired by News 8 describe what happened in the early morning hours of May 11.

Radrice Johnson, 20, and Dayvon Jackson, 19, were arrested in the case earlier this month and formally charged by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office this week.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on May 11, 2022, shared a photo of suspects in an early-morning shooting on the downtown canal. (Photo Provided/IMPD )

The men face identical charges of two felony counts of aggravated battery, two felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, four felony counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon, one felony count of criminal recklessness and a misdemeanor count of carrying a handgun without a license.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Jackson and Johnson were walking in a group of eight headed south on the east side of the canal. Investigators say they began talking to a group of several women and one man on the opposite side of the canal.

Police say they’ve got video where they can hear an exchange of words between the groups.

According to police, someone in the Johnson/Jackson group initiated the interaction before asking, “do you want to fight?” according to court documents.

Police say audio picks up someone in the other group responding with “ain’t nobody want to fight,” “ratchet,” and insults regarding the Nike Slides and t-shirt worn by Johnson.

After the groups pass each other, Johnson is accused of pulling a gun from his waistband and firing at the group while their backs are turned. Police say he went back-and-forth with detectives during an interview, wavering between denials and admittance in the shooting.

“Radrice finally stated he stood his ground by shooting at the male across the canal,” court documents state. “He confessed to shooting the gun.”

Police say Jackson is also seen on video firing shots. During an interview with police, he told officers that “he does not own a gun,” according to court documents.

Someone in the other group returned fire, court documents state.

Investigators say an uninvolved man pulled out his gun, but dropped it and shot himself in the foot. He was at the playground with his girlfriend, their two young children and their dog. His girlfriend was among the four people shot.

The women shot were ages 17, 18, 23, and 24. Court documents state the 17-year-old was shot just above the elbow in her right arm and cannot move three of her fingers.

Jackson and Johnson made initial court appearances on Wednesday. They are due back in court in August.

IMPD say two more people were involved in the shooting. 18-year-old Kewanist McGee and a 15-year-old, were also arrested on outstanding felony warrants.