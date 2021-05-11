Crime Watch 8

Docs: Man fired shots into auto shop after fight with employees

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man has been charged after being accused of firing shots into an auto shop after they refused to service his vehicle.

An employee told officers that on May 3, James Norwood and the manager of Ralph’s Muffler and Brake Shop in the 4300 block of North Keystone Avenue had gotten into an argument, during which the manager told Norwood to leave and that he was no longer welcomed in the business. Norwood had brought his vehicle into the shop for work and to get an estimate.

Then court documents show that around 11:15 a.m. on May 4, Norwood and the manager got into another argument with the shop manager with this one turning physical. At some point during the fight, an employee struck Norwood in the eye. As Norwood was leaving, he mentioned several times that “it will be handled in the streets.”

Around an hour later, Norwood returned, documents show, driving by and shooting into the shop, striking 43-year-old Charles Potter in the chest.

Officers were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Potter was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital for treatment in critical condition. He was later upgraded to serious condition.

After viewing surveillance camera footage of the shooting, officers obtained and carried out a search warrant for Norwood’s residence on Friday, May 7.

Norwood was taken into custody. Norwood told police he was struck with an impact wrench and denied shooting at the shop.

Norwood faces charges of aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of a firearm without a license.

Norwood’s initial appearance in court was Tuesday morning. He’s due back in September for a pretrial conference.