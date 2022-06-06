Crime Watch 8

Docs: Man hit, killed his ex-girlfriend with vehicle while she was riding her bike

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators believe a man hit his ex-girlfriend with his vehicle while she was riding her bike, resulting in her death.

Kyle Rigdon, 27, was arrested on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing death. Kayla Bowling, 29, died after being hit with a vehicle in the 4000 block of South Rural Street on the morning of June 1. She died after being taken to a hospital.

Bowling was able to recall a license plate number before she died. According to court documents, four out of the six characters she repeated match the plate of her ex-boyfriend, Rigdon.

Bowling’s parents told investigators that Rigdon had been stalking and harassing their daughter.

Several days prior to Bowling’s death, her father said Rigdon showed up to their house with a butcher knife. He ran inside to get his gun, but Rigdon was gone when he left. He told police that the tires on his daughter’s vehicle had been slashed.

During the investigation, police looked at Rigdon’s Facebook page.

“In a post less than 24 hours before the hit and run, Rigdon made a post saying something to the effect that someone had broken his heart but that they were going to pay,” court documents state.

Investigators say they got a call from Rigdon’s boss on June 3. He told police that Rigdon said that “that he had hurt his girlfriend” and that Rigdon asked him to lie about what time he got to work on June 1.

Rigdon was arrested by officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and a SWAT team on June 3.

The case now goes to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for a final charging decision.

Online jail records indicate Rigdon has a court appearance on Tuesday morning.