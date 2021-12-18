Crime Watch 8

Docs: Man killed father in dispute, has criminal history

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Detectives were able to use the GPS on Michael Wilson Jr.’s ankle monitor to track him down and arrest him Wednesday.

He’s charged with murdering his father — Michael Wilson Sr. — late Tuesday evening.

A witness told police she went to a home on Edmonson Avenue when she heard Wilson and his father in an argument. She told detectives she heard three gunshots.

“The officers arrived at the residence and located an adult male individual inside the residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Captain Mike Lepper said. “Indianapolis Fire Department arrived on the scene and pronounced the individual deceased.”

Other court documents show Wilson Jr. is no stranger to the law.

In July of 2020, doctor’s at Riley Hospital for Children notified police they were treating a baby for a fractured skull and bruising on the baby’s legs. The baby’s mother told police her boyfriend, Wilson Jr., was with the baby for a period of time and told her the “child was sick.”

Wilson denied he harmed the baby.

While investigating the case, police discovered Wilson Jr. was a suspect in a 2018 case where shots were fired from a moving vehicle. Another police report from 2011 shows Wilson was arrested on gun and criminal recklessness charges.

Wilson is being held in the Marion County Jail with no bond. A preliminary hearing is set for 9:00 a.m. Monday.