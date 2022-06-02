Crime Watch 8

Docs: Man pulled gun on bar manager when asked to leave at closing time

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been charged after being accused of pointing a gun at people when he was asked to leave a bar during closing time.

Charges have been filed against 58-year-old Mark Domres of Fort Wayne in the case.

According to court documents, Domres yelled racial slurs and pulled out a handgun when he was asked to leave The AVG Pub near 16th Street and Tibbs Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

An employee at the bar told Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers that Domres headed west on 16th Street while wearing a shirt that said “Yikes” on the front after the incident.

When police found Domres, officers found he had an unloaded gun, according to court documents.

According to investigators, Domres does not have a license to carry a handgun and has a previous felony conviction for criminal recklessness in Boone County.

He also had an outstanding warrant out of Texas for a parole violation.

Domres faces misdemeanor charges for carrying a handgun without a license with a prior felony conviction and pointing a firearm.

Online court records do not currently list a future court appearance for Domres.