Docs: Man punched IndyGo driver for ‘taking the long way’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been charged after being accused of attacking an IndyGo bus driver.

Christian Cate, 26, was arrested on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Cate punched a female bus driver in the head on Tuesday night while traveling on the bus near Harding and Ray streets.

She told officers that Cate was upset that she was following GPS directions and “taking the long way around,” according to court documents.

She then stopped the bus and called the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

On Wednesday, Cate was charged with battery resulting in bodily injury, a class A misdemeanor.

IndyGo has suspended Cate’s riding privileges and released this statement: