Docs: Man raped IU student while she was intoxicated, vomiting

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been charged after being accused of raping an Indiana University student while she was intoxicated and vomiting.

The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 18-year-old Samuel Elliott of Huntington in the case. He was charged with four counts of rape on Jan. 20.

The investigation began on Dec. 6, 2020 when the Indiana University Police Department spoke with the victim. According to court documents, peers convinced her to speak to police.

According to court documents, a group of people were drinking alcohol in a lounge at Teter Thompson residence hall before moving to a room.

Witnesses told police that Elliott followed the victim to a restroom when she became ill. The victim said Elliott fondled her while she vomited, then raped her.

One of the members of the group said he located a used condom in the restroom and placed it in a plastic bag for police.

Samuel Elliott is not currently listed in the IU online directory.

News 8 has reached out to the university to confirm if he was a student. We have also reached out to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for a mugshot.

Elliott has an initial hearing in court on Feb. 4.