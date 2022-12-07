Crime Watch 8

Docs: Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors say a man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine.

Patrick Doornbos, 38, of Monticello, Indiana was stopped by Indiana State Police in Nov. 2021 while he was driving on I-65 in Jackson County. Court documents say he told police he was coming from Kentucky where he had just purchased a pound and a half of methamphetamine and three firearms for $5,000.

When police searched his vehicle, they found 650 grams of methamphetamine, two loaded semiautomatic handguns, and a revolver. Doornbos admitted to police that he planned to sell the drugs. During his arrest, prosecutors say he also had four prior felony convictions for dealing methamphetamine and illegally having a gun.