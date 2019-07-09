Docs: Man threatened to kill highway department workers over flowers

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man in Hancock County faces criminal charges for threatening to kill Highway Department workers. Prosecutors say it started in a dispute over flowers.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the situation escalated very quickly and prosecutors say it could be potentially harmful if they didn’t pursue charges.

69-year-old James Cain faces one charge of intimidation, a class A misdemeanor.

The affidavit says Cain went into the Hancock County Highway building on June 18 because he was upset about the county mowing over his flowers along the side of the road.

He threatened to cause physical harm to the person who did it and said if it happened again, he would pull out his rifle and shoot them.

Prosecutors say the highway department needs to mow most areas to make sure the right of way is clear and other cars can see clearly before making a turn.

“You hear often about other instances where government employees have been threatened or even someone has gone into a municipal building and have attacked other individuals,” Hancock County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Marie Castetter said. “The facts in the probable cause affidavit would leave any normal person concerned but I think because of society currently, that could lead to an elevated concern of an employee of a government building.”

Cain is due back in court in August.

Prosecutors have asked for a protective order. Cain faces up to 356 days in the Hancock County Jail or a $5,000 fine.