Docs: Man tried to ‘blow the building up’ after getting kicked out of strip club

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The manager of an Indianapolis strip club believes a man tried to “blow the building up” after getting kicked out.

33-year-old Nicholas Miller of Greenfield faces charges of attempted arson and criminal recklessness in the case. Both charges are felonies.

According to court documents, Miller was removed by staff at Dancers Show Club at 8013 West Washington Street for “causing a disturbance.” Just after midnight on Nov. 7, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the club after receiving a report that a man tried to set the building on fire.

The manager at Dancers says that Miller was served two beers after arriving around 11 p.m. on Nov. 6, then was asked to leave for “acting strange by standing over other patrons staring at them,” according to court documents.

An employee said Miller left without incident.

The manager watched on a camera as Miller left the building, then went to pull something out of his trunk.

Video of the incident was turned over to IMPD by the manager. Investigators say Miller can be seen placing a gas can next to the building, underneath a gas meter. A shirt was wrapped around the gas can’s spigot.

Miller is then seen on video lighting a cigarette, taking several tokes on it, then holding the cigarette near the gas can and shirt. After it fails to ignite, investigators say he threw the cigarette toward the gas can, then ran to his vehicle.

It again failed to ignite. No damage was done to the building.

The manager told police he thinks Miller was trying to “blow the building up,” according to court documents. At the time, 40 to 50 people were inside of the building.

Formal charges were filed on Tuesday. Online court records do not indicate a future court date for Miller.