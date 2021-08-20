Crime Watch 8

Docs: Man tried to force woman into trunk before killing her and her grandmother at Frankfort plant

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — Formal charges have been filed against a man accused of killing a woman and her grandmother at NHK Seating Plant of America near Frankfort. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty in the case.

Gary Ferrell II, 26, has been charged with the murders of 21-year-old Promise Mays 62-year-old Pamela Sledd. They were shot and killed on Wednesday night outside of the plant, which is on State Road 28 just off Interstate 65 in Clinton County.

Ferrell also faces charges of criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a license.

Promise Mays, 21, and Pamela Sledd, 62. (Photos Provided by Family)

Deputies were called to the plant around 4:14 p.m. after being advised that two people had been shot. A description of the suspect’s vehicle and the suspect’s name was provided by dispatchers. Deputies say the suspect vehicle was located and a pursuit began. The suspect, identified as Ferrell, eventually crashed his vehicle into another vehicle. After being repeatedly ordered to exit the vehicle, deputies say Ferrell lit a cigarette and got out of the vehicle.

Deputies were provided surveillance video by the NHK It director.

Court documents say Ferrell can be seen getting out of his vehicle, going to another vehicle with Mays in it and then pulling her out of it. Sledd gets out and exchanged words with Ferrell as he tried to force Mays into the trunk of his vehicle, court documents state.

Ferrell then shot both women, backed his vehicle over Mays and dragged her body for about seven feet before exiting the parking lot, according to investigators.

Ferrell had an initial appearance in court on Friday morning. Online court records do not yet list a future appearance date.

On Thursday, I-Team 8 spoke to Penny Anes, the mother of Mays and the daughter of Sledd.

“I have my moments when I’m fine. I haven’t really grasped the reality yet,” Anes said.