Crime Watch 8

Docs: Man with multiple OWIs steals mom’s Jeep, crashes while running from police

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators say a man possibly under the influence of PCP stole his mother’s vehicle at gunpoint before leading police on a chase that ended when he ran a stoplight and crashed into another vehicle, seriously injuring two people.

Carl Young Jr., 40, designated a habitual traffic violator with multiple convictions for operating while intoxicated, faces nearly a dozen charges in the case.

According to court documents, Young fired a gun in his mother’s house, then chased her with a shotgun as he demanded she give him the keys to her Jeep Liberty. The mother told police that she saw him use PCP earlier in the day.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 1700 block of Thaddeus St. just after midnight on Feb. 16 to investigate the disturbance between Young and his mother. Young’s mother was screaming and crying when an officer arrived, saying that Young had just stolen her vehicle. She pointed at the vehicle as it was driving away and a pursuit began.

The chase ended not long after when Young ran a stop sign, crashing into a vehicle at Minnesota and State streets, according to court documents. Police say Young still tried to get away but his vehicle was surrounded by IMPD cars. Police say they found a loaded shotgun, crack cocaine and marijuana inside of the vehicle with Young.

Two people in other other vehicle were knocked unconscious and remember nothing about the crash. The driver was ejected from the vehicle. Police say she has internal injuries to her lungs, broken ribs, a broken shoulder blade, a broken collarbone and a broken tail bone. Her passenger suffered a broken vertebra and two fractured ribs.

Data pulled from the Jeep’s airbag control module show that Young was driving 74 miles per hour when the crash occurred, according to investigators. The posted speed limit is 30 miles per hour.

Young was taken to a hospital due to scrapes on his legs.

Young faces the following charges:

Dealing in cocaine

Armed robbery

Possession of cocaine

Causing serious bodily injury when operating while intoxicated (two counts)

Criminal recklessness

Operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender

Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle

Possession of marijuana with a prior conviction

Auto theft

Domestic battery with a prior conviction

Young is due in court on Feb. 28 for a bail review hearing.

Young had just been charged five days prior for operation a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, a felony charge. His initial hearing for this case is set for Thursday morning.