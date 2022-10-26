Crime Watch 8

Docs: Man with stolen gun carjacked woman, made her take money out of ATM

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man with a stolen gun forced a woman into the passenger’s seat of her own vehicle in Lawrence, then drove around to banks until she was able to take money out of an ATM. He then took her vehicle and left her in downtown Indianapolis.

George Landy, 52, has been arrested in the case. He faces preliminary charges of armed robbery, criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement, and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

According to court documents acquired by News 8, Landy was standing outside of the Dollar Tree at 8625 Pendleton Pike in Lawrence on Monday afternoon.

The victim in the case said she had been shopping at the store and was leaving when Landy approached her. She told police he flirted with her, then pulled up his shirt to reveal a holstered handgun. She said he made her get into her vehicle in the passenger’s seat and that he was going to drive.

“[The victim] stated the suspect said to give him money and she will be okay, but if she doesn’t give him money then bad things will happen,” court documents state. “[The victim] stated she only had thirty dollars cash on her at the time and the suspect was irritated wanting more.”

With Landy behind the wheel of the victim’s car, they headed to a Huntington bank in the 8400 block of Pendleton Pike. The victim said she wasn’t able to pull money out due to the drive-thru being closed.

They continued to another Huntington Bank in the 5700 block of East Washington Street. They attempted to use the drive-thru at the bank but were denied by the teller due to the victim having an expired driver’s license, but were able to pull money out of an ATM. She told police that Landy was the one who spoke to the teller and accessed the ATM.

From there, the victim said she was taken to a downtown IndyGo station in the 200 block of East Washington Street, where the suspect took her wedding ring set, another sapphire ring, her debit card, her driver’s license and her car. She said he gave her $5 for a bus ride before taking off.

Detectives received surveillance stills from one of the banks and identified Landy as a possible suspect. Police learned he was listed as the victim of a crime in June in the 3000 block of North Capitol Avenue in Indianapolis. Detectives went to that area and located the victim’s stolen vehicle. Another vehicle located in front of the stolen vehicle was also registered to Landy.

Police later saw Landy walking and approached him. When asked to show his hands, investigators say he took off running. A detective said Landy threw a gun over a fence.

When officers caught him, they say Landy had the keys to stolen car in one pocket and one of the victim’s rings in another pocket.

Police say a trace on the gun revealed that it had been reported stolen in September.

Lawrence police announced Landy’s arrest on Tuesday.

The case now goes to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for a formal charging decision.