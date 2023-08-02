Docs: Muncie shooting result of previous altercation

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Court documents obtained by News 8 offer insight into the moments that led up to Sunday’s mass shooting in Muncie.

John Vance, 36, was arrested Tuesday for his connection to the shooting on preliminary charges of two counts of aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent.

His cash bail is set at $105,000, according to Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman.

According to a probable cause affidavit, just before 1:15 a.m., Muncie Police Department officers were sent to the intersection of East Willard Street and South Hackley Street on a report of a shooting. That’s on the city’s southeast side.

Police say they knew a large block party was happening in the area.

“Photos and video footage of the party showed an enormous amount of people in the area,” the affidavit said.

Upon their arrival, they found multiple people wounded and began taking them to a local hospital.

The next day, two people that had been shot were interviewed.

The first person, who was not identified in the affidavit, said he saw Vance and Joseph Bonner, the man who was killed in the shooting, fighting at about 1 a.m.

He saw “punches being thrown and Vance brandished a firearm,” before he heard five to six shots.