Crime Watch 8

Docs: Noncustodial mom takes girl, activates AMBER Alert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The missing 9-year-old girl from a statewide AMBER Alert issued Thursday was taken by her noncustodial mother, according to court documents obtained by News 8.

At 8 a.m. Thursday, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer responded on reports of a disturbance to Invest Learning Center, 1849 E. Pleasant Run Parkway South Drive. That’s southwest of the intersection at Prospect Street and South Keystone Avenue on the city’s near-southwest side.

Gabriel Surface, the principal of the learning center, told the officer that Monica Burdine, 32, was the noncustodial parent of a child attending the center. Burdine wanted to take the child out of school, but Surface told the officer the father of the child, Daniel Jennings, had sole custody of the child.

According to court papers, Burdine took the child and attempted to leave the school when Surface tried to stop her. Burdine shoved Surface, took the child, and left the school.

An AMBER Alert was issued, and the search for Burdine and the child began.

Several hours later, cellphone technology found Burdine’s location. Officers were led to an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Campanile Drive. That’s northeast of the intersection of North Tibbs Avenue and West Washington Street on the city’s westside.

While officers searched the apartment complex, a woman that claimed to be related to the child told officers which apartment unit Burdine and the child were in.

SWAT officers negotiated with Burdine and she gave the child up without incident.

Burdine was arrested and the child was reunited with her father.

Indiana State Police send a news release at 3:05 p.m. Thursday to cancel the AMBER Alert.