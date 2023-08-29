Docs: Off-duty IMPD officer accused of strangling wife in argument

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An off-duty Indianapolis police officer faces charges after being arrested on Sunday at a residence on the city’s south side.

Glenn Schmidt, an 18-year veteran with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, is faced with charges of strangulation, domestic battery, and battery resulting in bodily injury following a special unit investigation into a domestic dispute.

Just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance involving allegations of a possible assault in the 3500 block of Wild Ivy Court, near the intersection of County Line Road and Country Walker Drive.

According to an affidavit obtained by News 8, the caller, identified as Ashley Schmidt, reported that she had been involved in a domestic disturbance, and a male had choked her and broken the windshield of her vehicle.

Officers arrived and saw that Ashley Schmidt had visible injuries to her right eye and redness to her neck. Officers also observed an orange Jeep in the driveway that had a cracked windshield and a large amount of glass on and around the car, according to court docs.

Police located and identified Glenn Schmidt who was still at the scene. Due to the circumstances, officers requested detectives from their Special Investigation Unit for further investigation.

Ashley Schmidt told detectives that she and her husband, Glenn Schmidt, were arguing and both had been drinking. During the argument, she had thrown a glass tabletop into the garage where her husband was located.

She says the off-duty IMPD officer then picked up the tabletop and threw it at their Jeep parked in the driveway, striking the windshield and a pillar, causing damage.

The woman stated she went to the bathroom and returned to the porch, where her husband approached her. Court docs say he then grabbed her neck and slammed her on the ground while continuing to choke her as he stood over her, “cutting off some of her airflow.”

Glenn Schmidt told detectives he and his wife had been in an argument about his cell phone. Court papers say he admitted to “losing his cool” after damaging their vehicle and approaching his wife near the porch.

He told investigators he did not choke or strike Ashley Schmidt but “put her on the ground” after she began aggressively approaching him. He says that during the incident she threw a flowerpot at him, but he was not struck.

After the interview, Glenn Schmidt was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail, where he was being held Tuesday.

Glenn Schmidt was placed on administrative leave pending an investigative. IMPD Chief Randal Taylor will decide on his employment.