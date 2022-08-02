Crime Watch 8

Docs: Parents charged after son finds gun in safe, fatally shoots little sister

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Two parents have been charged after their 6-year-old son fatally shot his 5-year-old sister in a home, prosecutors say.

Jacob Grayson and Kimberly Grayson each face four felony counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, according to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.

The shooting happened July 26 on the 2800 block of South Monroe Street.

Jacob Grayson was interviewed by the Muncie Police Department. He told police that his son had accessed the safe that holds his gun in the past. He said he moved it to the other side of the dresser that his son could reach, instead of placing it somewhere that he couldn’t.

He also told police that the key to the safe may have been left in the key hole. Jacob said there were two firearms inside the safe, and that he’s taken his son to a shooting range in the past to show him how to use a gun.

Police say the living conditions were “deplorable.” According to court documents acquired by News 8, there was food, animal feces, and trash around the house.

Police say the children’s beds were stained mattresses on the floor with no sheets or blankets on them.

Prosecutors say their prison time is punishable by 20 to 40 years in prison.

A court date has not yet been scheduled.