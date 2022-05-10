Crime Watch 8

Docs: 3 charged for murder after robbery setup

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 2 p.m. April 18, 2022, to the shooting in the 2300 block of East Werges Avenue. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators say a man was shot and killed after he thought he was meeting a prostitute.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 23-year-old Noah Edwards and 22-year-old Emily Kilgore for the murder and robbery of 32-year-old Sheridan Tom Jr. on April 18. A third suspect, a 17-year-old male, was also charged in the case.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded around 2 p.m. to the 2300 block of East Werges Avenue for a person shot. That’s off Keystone Avenue and the I-65 interchange on the city’s south side.

Court documents state Tom was shot in the back.

IMPD developed possible suspects after speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage in the area.

When detectives spoke to Kilgore on April 26, police say she admitted to arranging a prostitution deal with Tom.

“She stated she didn’t want to go through with the prostitution deal and Suspect 3 suggested they rob him,” court documents state. “Suspect 3” is the unidentified minor.

Kilgore said she saw “Suspect 3” with a revolver and that he yelled “Give me all your money!” at Tom before she heard a shot fired.

According to court documents, the trio robbed Tom of $160. Kilgore told investigators that Suspect 3 said he shot Tom because, “He was pulling something.”

Kilgore and Edwards were arrested on April 26. The minor was arrested on May 9.

Kilgore and Edwards had initial court appearances on May 4. They’re due back in court on August 9.

News 8 has requested their mugshots from IMPD.

News 8 has also reached out to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for more information on the case against the minor suspect.