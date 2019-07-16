Docs: Semi driver showed no remorse after being told family died in crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New information has been released about the crash on I-465 that killed a woman and her twin toddlers.

Court documents suggest 57-year-old Bruce Pollard was driving 65 miles per hour at the time of the crash on I-465 near Keystone Avenue Sunday.

The speed limit at the time was 45 miles per hour, as part of a construction zone.

Police accident investigators also say Pollard did not apply the brakes on his semi until after he hit the car in front of him.

The crash killed 29-year-old Alanna Koons, and her 18-month-old daughters Ruby and June.

Seven other people were injured.

Police say Pollard told them at different times he was going no more than 35 miles per hour, that he was reaching for his tea at the time of the crash, and that another vehicle had cut him off.

Investigators also say he showed no remorse after the crash.

“Mr. Pollard was only concerned for his belongs [sic], medicine and what hotel that we are dropping him at,” the documents state. “Lt. Herron informed him again that he had just killed a family and seriously injured others in the crash and Mr. Pollard had no emotion.”

Indiana State Police arrested Pollard on charges of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness.

He’s set to appear in court on Thursday.