Crime Watch 8

Docs: Shooting at JCC occurred after fight over basketball teams

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators say a man pulled out a gun and started shooting following a fight over who was playing on what basketball team.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 19-year-old Latrell Williams in the case. Officers were called to JCC Indianapolis at 6701 Hoover Road on Saturday afternoon to find two men had been shot.

IMPD detectives spoke with the shooting victims. One of them stemmed from an argument regarding Williams picking him to play for his basketball team, then backtracking and selecting someone else. After a game, the victim said Williams said something to him but couldn’t make it out, then asked him to say it again. The victim said that Williams told him, “I am not going to fight you, I am going to shoot you,” according to court documents acquired by News 8.

The victim said he doesn’t know Williams and has only seen him twice.

A second man who was shot told police that he had never seen Williams prior to the shooting. He said he saw the fight and saw Williams pull a gun out of his backpack.

IMPD detectives say the shooting was captured on surveillance cameras. They say Williams also signed his name to the non-member sign-in sheet.

Investigators located Williams on Wednesday and brought him in for questioning. Detectives say Williams initially denied knowing what the JCC is or where it is at. When presented with information regarding the sign-in sheet, Williams told investigators that one of the shooting victims made threats to kill him, according to court documents.

Williams was arrested for two counts of battery with a deadly weapon.

Online jail records indicate he has an initial court appearance on Friday afternoon.